AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 638,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,550,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of AB stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.09%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.