Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 2,600 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of UroGen Pharma worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 3.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 21.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

URGN opened at $15.98 on Friday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $333.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%. The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

