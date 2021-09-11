Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 99.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,818,000 after purchasing an additional 77,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 17.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 524,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

First Community Bankshares stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $512.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.61. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.16 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

