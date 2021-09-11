Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $301,000 Stock Position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Gritstone bio worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRTS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 624.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.14. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 157.14%. The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GRTS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gritstone bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

