Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $307,000 Stock Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,870 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 118,830 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,295,011 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,018,000 after acquiring an additional 58,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,795,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,180 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 663,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.43 and a beta of 0.69. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $240.86 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.05%. Analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

