Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,749,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $110.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.03. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.13 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

