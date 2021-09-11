Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $355,000 in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth $329,772,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth $71,699,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth $47,760,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth $44,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth $44,757,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $28.75 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.25.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $214,715.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $563,390.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,880 shares of company stock worth $6,210,434. 21.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CGEM. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

