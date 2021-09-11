Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,362.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $161,037. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.02.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 36.93%. Equities research analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

