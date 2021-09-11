Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,000 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBNC opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $759.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

