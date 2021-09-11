Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 71.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 484,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after buying an additional 201,701 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,600,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 71,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 66,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMOT stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $467.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.78. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.32.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.95%. Research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

