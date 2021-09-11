Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Market Capitalization Tops $14.55 Million

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can now be purchased for about $0.0449 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Impact has a total market capitalization of $14.55 million and $15,572.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00069690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00129563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00183156 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,516.44 or 1.00132683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.24 or 0.07130488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.87 or 0.00868684 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

