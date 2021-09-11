Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.85

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 3628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.
The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
