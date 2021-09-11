Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.85

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 3628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.