Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 25.7% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 1,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.9% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 472,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,626,096,000 after acquiring an additional 111,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,469.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,465.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,326.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.