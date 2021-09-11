American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 30.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,585 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,752 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $18.95 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.82) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

