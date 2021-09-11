American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Trading 6% Higher

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s stock price traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.29 and last traded at $20.28. 1,109,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 40,021,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.82) EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $223,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 318.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $131,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,814 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

