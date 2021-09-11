American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 21,850 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 125.95 and a beta of 1.01. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,952 shares of company stock valued at $524,990. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GDOT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.36.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

