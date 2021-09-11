American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 1,032.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,925,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 600,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,092,000 after buying an additional 175,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,588,000 after buying an additional 120,795 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after buying an additional 93,944 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ABG opened at $171.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.13. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

