American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.19 Million Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,833 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.27% of Oceaneering International worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 54.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

OII opened at $12.41 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 3.56.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

