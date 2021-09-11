American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.99 Million Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 37,287 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of World Fuel Services worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,196 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,031,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 94.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,685,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,345,000 after acquiring an additional 820,766 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,427,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,292,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

NYSE INT opened at $32.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.