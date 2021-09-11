American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 117,379 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 30.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 496,759 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 117,379 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 130,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Archrock by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 103,823 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,329,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Archrock by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $271,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.09%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.