American Century Companies Inc. Purchases New Shares in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 209,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,942,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $23.49 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

