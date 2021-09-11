American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265,178 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $86.01 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $107.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average of $91.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.