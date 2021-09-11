American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Trading Up 6.6%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 129,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,381,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Get American Well alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of -4.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. Research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $65,580.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 702,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,206.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,569 shares of company stock worth $3,205,764. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Well by 286.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Well by 149.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191,212 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in American Well by 130.7% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Well by 409.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Well by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.