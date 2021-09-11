Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $62.76 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.91.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 63,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $4,292,562.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 43,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,368,817.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 757,238 shares of company stock valued at $56,680,575 in the last quarter.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

