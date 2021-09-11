Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 12,578 Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 173.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 511,844 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth $210,000. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 223.4% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 487,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 336,502 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $30.52 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -76.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

