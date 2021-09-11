Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Trimble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,333 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,144 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Trimble by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $291,324,000 after purchasing an additional 336,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,900.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,750 shares of company stock valued at $23,827,348. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

