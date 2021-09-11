Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $222.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amgen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.70.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $213.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.