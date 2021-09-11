Analysts Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.51. First Solar posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.48.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,491.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,170. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 608.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,993,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,679. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day moving average is $83.94. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $59.52 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

