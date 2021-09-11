Analysts Anticipate Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Installed Building Products posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBP. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

Shares of NYSE IBP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.78. The company had a trading volume of 122,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,472. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $140.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $4,566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,893,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,028 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,835 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 79.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,538,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 110,683.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

