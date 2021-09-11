Analysts Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Announce $3.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will report earnings of $3.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.18. Littelfuse posted earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $11.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $11.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.31 to $12.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,231 shares of company stock worth $12,999,486 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,377,000 after buying an additional 261,029 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 718.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 267,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after buying an additional 234,595 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 66.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 322,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,154,000 after buying an additional 128,563 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 19.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 381,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,881,000 after buying an additional 62,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.67. 48,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,361. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $289.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.