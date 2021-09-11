Analysts Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post $3.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce earnings of $3.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.88. M&T Bank reported earnings of $2.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $13.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $14.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,684. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 448,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,054,000 after acquiring an additional 60,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

