Analysts Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.31 Million

Brokerages predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will announce $16.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.74 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $14.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $62.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.37 million to $62.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $69.79 million, with estimates ranging from $67.97 million to $71.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 61.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 54,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,505. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $253.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

