Analysts Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.02. Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.49 million.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,377 shares of company stock worth $65,345. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $49,637,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 605,061 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $7,993,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.95. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

