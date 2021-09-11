Analysts Expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to Post $2.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to announce $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.25. Customers Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 46,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,166 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 90,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 66,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 145,972 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.