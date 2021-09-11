Analysts Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce sales of $3.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $14.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $15.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.94 billion to $16.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordstrom.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS.
In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 959,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,075,000 after buying an additional 52,428 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 360,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nordstrom stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,652.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.40. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
