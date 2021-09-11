Analysts Expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Vipshop reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,351,000 after purchasing an additional 686,634 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

