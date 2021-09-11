Analysts Set Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target at $54.40

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $57,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $69,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 848,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,344,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,195 shares of company stock valued at $235,189 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,905 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,428,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,060,000 after purchasing an additional 782,543 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,892,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 896,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,463,000 after purchasing an additional 457,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARQT stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 174,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,548. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $38.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.27.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

