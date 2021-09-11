Analysts Set Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target at $7.46

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

Several analysts have commented on ARDX shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 491.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

