Analysts Set Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Target Price at $288.57

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $288.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RE. lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $4.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $255.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $193.02 and a 52 week high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,100,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,591,000 after acquiring an additional 105,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,843,000 after buying an additional 224,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,508,000 after buying an additional 101,966 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.