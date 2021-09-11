Analysts Set Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Target Price at $117.08

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $107.74. The stock had a trading volume of 695,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,278. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.77 and a 200 day moving average of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $111.70.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 311.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 79,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 13,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 119.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

