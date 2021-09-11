Analysts Set Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Target Price at $26.00

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.
Shares of NYSE MX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 248,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,256. The company has a market capitalization of $803.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $26.98.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 675.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 189.0% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 247,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 161,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
