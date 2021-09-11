Analysts Set Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Target Price at $26.00

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE MX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 248,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,256. The company has a market capitalization of $803.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 675.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 189.0% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 247,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 161,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

