Analysts Set Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Target Price at $19.50

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Nikola alerts:

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $12,598,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,190,728 shares of company stock worth $63,440,033. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nikola by 299.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,178,000 after buying an additional 9,018,477 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 702.7% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,191,000 after buying an additional 8,457,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nikola by 389.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after buying an additional 3,130,472 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nikola by 506.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,726 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nikola by 113.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,266 shares during the period. 15.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKLA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. 9,285,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,578,477. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.