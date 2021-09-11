Analyzing CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) & Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) and Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

CyberAgent has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CyberAgent and Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberAgent $4.44 billion 2.32 $111.26 million $0.11 92.73 Daikin Industries,Ltd. $23.52 billion 3.28 $1.47 billion $0.51 51.62

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than CyberAgent. Daikin Industries,Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberAgent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CyberAgent and Daikin Industries,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberAgent 0 0 1 0 3.00 Daikin Industries,Ltd. 0 2 2 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Daikin Industries,Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CyberAgent and Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberAgent N/A N/A N/A Daikin Industries,Ltd. 7.42% 12.34% 6.44%

Summary

Daikin Industries,Ltd. beats CyberAgent on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones. The Internet Advertising segment deals with advertising technology, advertising agency, and mobile advertisements. The Investment Development segment manages funds and corporate venture capital business. The Others segment operates fan sites and provides smartphone services. The company was founded by Susumu Fujita and Yusuke Hidaka on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment. The Chemicals segment offers fluorocarbon gas, fluororesin, and other chemical products such as semiconductor etching agent, water and oil repellent, surfactant, carbon fluoride, and fluorine oil. The Others segment covers oil machineries, special machineries, and electronic systems. The company was founded by Akira Yamada on October 25, 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

