Analyzing Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) & Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) and Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Pinnacle West Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Pinnacle West Capital pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Pinnacle West Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Berhad $12.30 billion 1.14 $1.09 billion N/A N/A Pinnacle West Capital $3.59 billion 2.34 $550.56 million $4.87 15.31

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle West Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Pinnacle West Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Berhad N/A N/A N/A Pinnacle West Capital 15.66% 9.90% 2.86%

Risk & Volatility

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Pinnacle West Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Berhad 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pinnacle West Capital 3 5 2 0 1.90

Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus price target of $83.28, suggesting a potential upside of 11.70%. Given Pinnacle West Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinnacle West Capital is more favorable than Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats Tenaga Nasional Berhad on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co. The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

