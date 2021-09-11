Andreas Bechtolsheim Sells 9,135 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 9,135 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.72, for a total transaction of $3,286,042.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $9,075,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.15, for a total transaction of $9,053,750.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.09, for a total transaction of $9,302,250.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.11, for a total transaction of $9,252,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00.

Arista Networks stock opened at $350.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.72. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,814 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after acquiring an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 367.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.