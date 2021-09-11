Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AON by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.30. The company had a trading volume of 980,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,530. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $294.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.00 and a 200-day moving average of $247.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.06.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.