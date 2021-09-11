Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) hit a new 52-week low on Saturday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $69.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 30864749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.61.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APLS. Raymond James lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $259,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,490 shares in the company, valued at $876,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $1,194,708. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.42.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

