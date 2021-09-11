ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.07 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $183.87 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.27 or 0.00007196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00129306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.60 or 0.00181998 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,449.70 or 1.00142033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.42 or 0.07117767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.81 or 0.00874308 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 56,705,619 coins and its circulating supply is 56,299,799 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

