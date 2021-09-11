Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

