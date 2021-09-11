Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.5% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after buying an additional 383,116 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,455,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,375,653,000 after buying an additional 2,852,012 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,883,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.77.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

